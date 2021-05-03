Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on May 03, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 03, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI).



Investors who purchased shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 03, 2021. NASDAQ: REGI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) common shares between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 3, 2018 and February 25, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers, that, as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020, that, as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods, that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.