"Renewable Energy in France" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Renewable Energy in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Renewable Energy in France industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the France renewable energy market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The renewable energy market consists of the consumption of electricity generated via geothermal, biomass and waste, solar, wind and hydroelectric means.
- The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.1bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 4.7% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 92.0 TWh in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $14.0bn by the end of 2017.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the renewable energy market in France
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the renewable energy market in France
Leading company profiles reveal details of key renewable energy market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the France renewable energy market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the France economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the France renewable energy market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the France renewable energy market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the France renewable energy market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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