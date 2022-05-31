Renewable Energy in Japan Sees Growth, with New Forecasts for 2022 and Coming 5 Years

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- Renewable energy is a thriving market and all the signs indicate that the next few years are going to be incredibly positive for the sector globally. Take Japan, for example, where the market for renewable energy is forecast to achieve a CAGR of 11.2% between 2022 and 2027. Japan does face some challenges when it comes to renewable energy, not least a lack of grid infrastructure in many rural areas that could restrict the size of the market. However, there are many opportunities too, particularly as the impact of the pandemic begins to lift. Governmental policies tend to be supportive towards renewable energy in Japan and there are incentives and tax breaks for people who install solar panels, for example. Plus, increasing awareness of environmental issues is having a big impact on how pressing the need for more renewable energy provision has become. As a result, the growth forecasts for the next five years are impressive.



LVI Associates is a team with a wealth of experience in renewable energy. In countries like Japan where there are plenty of obstacles to overcome in order to build strong foundations for renewable energy provision, having a robust workforce provides a way for many organisations to continue to move forward through the challenges. LVI Associates has many years of experience in infrastructure and engineering recruitment, not just when it comes to renewable energy roles but also hiring for areas such as transportation, forensics and environmental. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm has extensive resources to help businesses build teams. Plus, the team at LVI Associates is well connected to hiring managers at a broad spectrum of enterprises, from innovative start-ups to well established brands - they are the first to hear of opportunities for talented people keen to take career-defining next steps. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team can create options for all hiring challenges.



LVI Associates is a very visible presence for hiring for renewable energy roles in the Asia Pacific region and has a well-established presence in this part of the world. This is in addition to being integrated into a broad global network. The team in Singapore is part of a 1,000+ worldwide workforce and LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. It's vital for all the team to stay on top of the evolution and innovation that is taking place in such a fast-moving sector like renewable energy. The team at LVI Associates is trained on an ongoing basis and consultants work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many roles available at the firm today, including Project Manager, AV Design Consultant and Client Lead Manager Geo-Environmental.



"The pandemic hasn't stopped infrastructure projects within the APAC region. The challenge that we are seeing companies face is to secure the best talent," said Kayleigh Regan, Associate Director at LVI Associates, APAC. She went on to say, "With travel restrictions and visa processes, the talent pool for renewable energy and water infrastructure becomes even tighter. While projects still need to go on in each city, 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale".



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.