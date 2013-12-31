ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" Renewable Energy (Industrial Report) - UK - December 2013 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- This report will help you to uncover opportunities and understand the key issues affecting your market. How? By giving you instant access to analysis and critical recommendations. It will also challenge routine thinking by providing fresh, new perspectives that energizes your thought processes.
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Executive Summary:
The market
Figure 1: UK renewable penetration of electricity generation, 2008-12
Figure 2: Forecast renewable energy generation, 2013-18
Market factors
Legislation
Other factors
Companies
What we think
Introduction:
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
UK economy
Overview
Inflation
Interest rates
Consumer spending
Business Investment
Market factors
EU renewables directives
UK renewables policy
Renewables obligation
Feed-In Tariffs (FITs)
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Market Size and Trends:
Chapter summary
Introduction
Figure 3: UK total electricity generation and supply, 2008-12
Figure 4: UK gross electricity generation, by source, 2008-12
Figure 5: UK renewable electricity generation, 2008-12
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