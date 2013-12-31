Renewable Energy (Industrial Report) - UK - December 2013

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Executive Summary:



The market

Figure 1: UK renewable penetration of electricity generation, 2008-12

Figure 2: Forecast renewable energy generation, 2013-18

Market factors

Legislation

Other factors

Companies

What we think



Introduction:



Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

UK economy

Overview

Inflation

Interest rates

Consumer spending

Business Investment

Market factors

EU renewables directives

UK renewables policy

Renewables obligation

Feed-In Tariffs (FITs)



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Market Size and Trends:



Chapter summary

Introduction

Figure 3: UK total electricity generation and supply, 2008-12

Figure 4: UK gross electricity generation, by source, 2008-12

Figure 5: UK renewable electricity generation, 2008-12



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