Renewable Energy (Industrial Report) - UK - December 2013

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Table of Content
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: UK renewable penetration of electricity generation, 2008-12
Figure 2: Forecast renewable energy generation, 2013-18
Market factors
Legislation
Other factors
Companies
What we think
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Market positioning
UK economy
Overview
Inflation
Interest rates
Consumer spending
Business Investment
Market factors
EU renewables directives
UK renewables policy
Renewables obligation
Feed-In Tariffs (FITs)
Market Size and Trends
Chapter summary
Introduction
Figure 3: UK total electricity generation and supply, 2008-12
Figure 4: UK gross electricity generation, by source, 2008-12
Figure 5: UK renewable electricity generation, 2008-12
Figure 6: UK renewable electricity generation, by source, 2008-12
Figure 7: UK renewable energy market shares, 2008-12
Wind generation, 2009-2013
Figure 8: UK onshore and offshore wind energy generation capacity, 2009 and 2013
Figure 9: UK wind energy capacity, 2009-13
Figure 10: UK wind energy generation, 2009-13
Figure 11: UK wind energy capacity, by country, 2011-13
Shoreline wave/tidal generation, 2009-2013
Figure 12: UK wave energy capacity and generation, 2009-13
Photovoltaic generation, 2009-2013
Figure 13: UK segmentation of Photovoltaic installations, by type, 2013
Figure 14: UK Photovoltaic electricity capacity and generation, 2009-13
Figure 15: Photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by size of installation, 2010-12
Figure 16: Photovoltaic installation capacity in Great Britain, by size of installation, 2010-12
Figure 17: Quarterly Photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by type of installation, 2010-13
Figure 18: UK PV electricity capacity, by country, 2011-13
Figure 19: Regional distribution of Photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by type and region, 2010-Q3 2013
Hydro generation, 2009-2013
Figure 20: UK segmentation of hydro electricity generation capacity, by type, 2009-13
Figure 21: UK hydro energy capacity, 2009-13
Figure 22: UK hydro energy generation, 2009-13
Figure 23: UK hydroelectricity capacity, by country 2011-13
Bioenergy electricity generation, 2009-2013
Figure 24: UK biomass power stations as at March 2013
Figure 25: UK biomass power stations planned at March 2013
Figure 26: UK segmentation of bioenergy generation capacity, by type, 2013
Figure 27: UK bioenergy and waste generation energy capacity, 2009-13
Figure 28: UK bioenergy generation, 2009-13
Figure 29: UK bioenergy capacity, by country, 2011-13
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Electricity Usage
Chapter summary
Introduction
Figure 30: UK total energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012
Figure 31: UK total energy consumption, by sector, 1970-2012
Figure 32: UK usage of energy, 2012
Industrial
Figure 33: UK industrial energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012
Figure 34: UK industrial energy consumption, by sector, 1990-2012
Figure 35: UK industrial electricity consumption, by sector, 2012
Figure 36: UK industrial electricity consumption, by sector, 2012
Transport
Figure 37: UK transport energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012
Figure 38: UK transport energy consumption, by sector, 1970-2012
Domestic
Figure 39: UK domestic energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012
Figure 40: UK domestic energy consumption efficiency, 1970-2012
Figure 41: UK domestic energy consumption, by activity, 1990-2012
Figure 42: UK household electricity usage on domestic appliances, 1970-2012
Commerce/Services
Figure 43: UK commercial and services energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012
Figure 44: UK public administration energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2008-12
Figure 45: UK commercial energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2008-12
Figure 46: UK agricultural energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2008-2012
Figure 47: UK miscellaneous energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2008-12
Figure 48: Detailed service sector energy consumption, by activity and type of use, 2012
Figure 49: Detailed service sector electricity consumption, by activity and type of use, 2012
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Company Profiles
Chapter summary
Company profiles
A Shade Greener
Biogen (UK)
Figure 50: Financial analysis of Biogen (UK), 2008-12
Buccleuch Bioenergy
Figure 51: Financial analysis of Buccleuch Bioenergy, 2008-12
First Hydro Company
Figure 52: Financial analysis of First Hydro Company, 2008-12
Good Energy
Figure 53: Financial analysis of Good Energy, 2008-12
Lightsource Renewable Energy
Figure 54: Financial analysis of Lightsource Renewable Energy, 2012-13
Pelamis Wave Power (formerly Ocean Power Delivery)
Figure 55: Financial analysis of Pelamis Wave Power, 2008-12
ScottishPower Renewables
Figure 56: Financial analysis of ScottishPower Renewables, 2008-12
SSE
Solar Century
Figure 57: Financial analysis of Solar Century Holdings, 2009-13
Tamar Energy
Vattenfall Wind Power
Figure 58: Financial analysis of Vattenfall Wind Power, 2009-12
Vestas-Celtic Wind Technology
Figure 59: Financial analysis of Vestas-Celtic Wind Technology, 2008-12
Western Bio-Energy
Figure 60: Financial analysis of Western Bio-Energy, 2008-12
Forecast
Chapter summary
The market
Government policy
The market prospects
Overview
Figure 61: Forecast renewable energy generation, 2013-18
Wind
Tidal/Wave
Photovoltaic
Hydro
Bio energy
Further Sources and Contacts
Trade associations and regulatory bodies
Trade exhibitions
Trade magazines
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