Renewable Energy (Industrial Report) - UK - December 2013

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Table of Content



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: UK renewable penetration of electricity generation, 2008-12

Figure 2: Forecast renewable energy generation, 2013-18

Market factors

Legislation

Other factors

Companies

What we think



Introduction

Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations

Market positioning

UK economy

Overview

Inflation

Interest rates

Consumer spending

Business Investment

Market factors

EU renewables directives

UK renewables policy

Renewables obligation

Feed-In Tariffs (FITs)



Market Size and Trends

Chapter summary

Introduction

Figure 3: UK total electricity generation and supply, 2008-12

Figure 4: UK gross electricity generation, by source, 2008-12

Figure 5: UK renewable electricity generation, 2008-12

Figure 6: UK renewable electricity generation, by source, 2008-12

Figure 7: UK renewable energy market shares, 2008-12

Wind generation, 2009-2013

Figure 8: UK onshore and offshore wind energy generation capacity, 2009 and 2013

Figure 9: UK wind energy capacity, 2009-13

Figure 10: UK wind energy generation, 2009-13

Figure 11: UK wind energy capacity, by country, 2011-13

Shoreline wave/tidal generation, 2009-2013

Figure 12: UK wave energy capacity and generation, 2009-13

Photovoltaic generation, 2009-2013

Figure 13: UK segmentation of Photovoltaic installations, by type, 2013

Figure 14: UK Photovoltaic electricity capacity and generation, 2009-13

Figure 15: Photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by size of installation, 2010-12

Figure 16: Photovoltaic installation capacity in Great Britain, by size of installation, 2010-12

Figure 17: Quarterly Photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by type of installation, 2010-13

Figure 18: UK PV electricity capacity, by country, 2011-13

Figure 19: Regional distribution of Photovoltaic installations in Great Britain, by type and region, 2010-Q3 2013

Hydro generation, 2009-2013

Figure 20: UK segmentation of hydro electricity generation capacity, by type, 2009-13

Figure 21: UK hydro energy capacity, 2009-13

Figure 22: UK hydro energy generation, 2009-13

Figure 23: UK hydroelectricity capacity, by country 2011-13

Bioenergy electricity generation, 2009-2013

Figure 24: UK biomass power stations as at March 2013

Figure 25: UK biomass power stations planned at March 2013

Figure 26: UK segmentation of bioenergy generation capacity, by type, 2013

Figure 27: UK bioenergy and waste generation energy capacity, 2009-13

Figure 28: UK bioenergy generation, 2009-13

Figure 29: UK bioenergy capacity, by country, 2011-13



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Electricity Usage

Chapter summary

Introduction

Figure 30: UK total energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012

Figure 31: UK total energy consumption, by sector, 1970-2012

Figure 32: UK usage of energy, 2012

Industrial

Figure 33: UK industrial energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012

Figure 34: UK industrial energy consumption, by sector, 1990-2012

Figure 35: UK industrial electricity consumption, by sector, 2012

Figure 36: UK industrial electricity consumption, by sector, 2012

Transport

Figure 37: UK transport energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012

Figure 38: UK transport energy consumption, by sector, 1970-2012

Domestic

Figure 39: UK domestic energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012

Figure 40: UK domestic energy consumption efficiency, 1970-2012

Figure 41: UK domestic energy consumption, by activity, 1990-2012

Figure 42: UK household electricity usage on domestic appliances, 1970-2012

Commerce/Services

Figure 43: UK commercial and services energy consumption, by type of fuel, 1970-2012

Figure 44: UK public administration energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2008-12

Figure 45: UK commercial energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2008-12

Figure 46: UK agricultural energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2008-2012

Figure 47: UK miscellaneous energy consumption, by type of fuel, 2008-12

Figure 48: Detailed service sector energy consumption, by activity and type of use, 2012

Figure 49: Detailed service sector electricity consumption, by activity and type of use, 2012



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Company Profiles

Chapter summary

Company profiles

A Shade Greener

Biogen (UK)

Figure 50: Financial analysis of Biogen (UK), 2008-12

Buccleuch Bioenergy

Figure 51: Financial analysis of Buccleuch Bioenergy, 2008-12

First Hydro Company

Figure 52: Financial analysis of First Hydro Company, 2008-12

Good Energy

Figure 53: Financial analysis of Good Energy, 2008-12

Lightsource Renewable Energy

Figure 54: Financial analysis of Lightsource Renewable Energy, 2012-13

Pelamis Wave Power (formerly Ocean Power Delivery)

Figure 55: Financial analysis of Pelamis Wave Power, 2008-12

ScottishPower Renewables

Figure 56: Financial analysis of ScottishPower Renewables, 2008-12

SSE

Solar Century

Figure 57: Financial analysis of Solar Century Holdings, 2009-13

Tamar Energy

Vattenfall Wind Power

Figure 58: Financial analysis of Vattenfall Wind Power, 2009-12

Vestas-Celtic Wind Technology

Figure 59: Financial analysis of Vestas-Celtic Wind Technology, 2008-12

Western Bio-Energy

Figure 60: Financial analysis of Western Bio-Energy, 2008-12



Forecast

Chapter summary

The market

Government policy

The market prospects

Overview

Figure 61: Forecast renewable energy generation, 2013-18

Wind

Tidal/Wave

Photovoltaic

Hydro

Bio energy



Further Sources and Contacts

Trade associations and regulatory bodies

Trade exhibitions

Trade magazines



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