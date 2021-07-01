Renewable Energy Infrastructure Engineering and Holograms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Solar energy is well established as a sustainable power option but it's not an area where innovation ever stands still. Given that the energy from sunlight amounts to 10,000 times more than the energy requirements that the world currently has there is clearly more that can be done. There are two ways that solar energy can be harnessed and the first has already been significantly explored - using solar cells that convert sunlight into energy. The second involves capturing the unused sunlight that illuminates a solar panel and this area of innovation is far more emerging. Researchers at the University of Arizona have developed holograms that can be inserted into a solar panel package that will separate the colours in sunlight and channel them to cells in the panel. These holograms can have a very positive impact on the volume of solar energy that can be converted, increasing it by around 5%. It's an innovation that could make solar energy even more effective going forward.



LVI Associates is a leading specialist recruiter in all areas of engineering and infrastructure, including renewable energy infrastructure engineering. The firm understands that talent drives growth and is committed to ensuring that enterprises across the renewable energy infrastructure engineering market - and beyond - in the USA are able to find the business-critical talent necessary for innovation and expansion. Permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions are designed for business clients that range from agile start-ups to global household name brands. The firm also works with talented individuals from across the world keen to find opportunities in renewable energy infrastructure engineering, as well as LVI Associates' other areas of expertise, which include forensics, transportation, building services and construction. In this very innovative and fast-moving industry, the right team can make a big difference to getting ahead and also when it comes to ensuring resilience during challenging moments. LVI Associates streamlines the hiring process for individuals and organizations, providing peace of mind that it is in safe hands.



With a nationwide reach that extends to major hubs such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, LVI Associates is a key recruiter for renewable energy infrastructure engineering, construction, forensics etc. The firm also has a strong international connection and is the go-to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. Consultants at LVI Associates are trained to develop expertise, market understanding and insight and provided with best-in-class technology and strategies to enable high standards of service to remain consistent. The firm prioritizes people - talent drives growth - and this is something that is reflected in the approach taken to its own internal workforce, as well as the specialist support that is provided to clients. There are a range of different opportunities available via LVI Associates USA, including in renewable energy infrastructure engineering. Some of the current roles include: Site Project Engineer, Senior Roof Consultant, Lead Structural Forensic Engineer and Mechanical Engineer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.