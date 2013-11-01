Renewable Energy Market - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- The G8 Renewable Energy industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the G8 renewable energy market



Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the G8 renewable energy market



Leading company profiles reveal details of key renewable energy market players’ G8 operations and financial performance



Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country



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Highlights



G8 countries contributed $208.6 billion in 2012 to the global renewable energy industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2008 and 2012. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $293.8 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 7.1% over the 2012-17 period.



Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the renewable energy industry, with market revenues of $51.1 billion in 2012. This was followed by Canada and Japan, with a value of $44.9 and $29.2 billion, respectively.



The US is expected to lead the renewable energy industry in the G8 nations with a value of $70.3 billion in 2016, followed by Canada and Japan with expected values of $53.3 and $52.3 billion, respectively.



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