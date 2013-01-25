Renewable Energy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Renewable Energy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Amended Renewable Energy Targets Attract Increased Investment in Both Large and Small Scale Projects



Summary



GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Renewable Energy Market in Asia-Pacific to 2020 - Amended Renewable Energy Targets Attract Increased Investment in Both Large and Small Scale Projects. The report gives an in-depth analysis of renewable power markets in Asia-Pacific, covering the seven most prominent countries: Australia, India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines. The report covers the cumulative installed capacity and power generation of renewable technologies including wind, small hydro, solar photovoltaic (PV), solar thermal, geothermal, biogas and biomass between 2005 and 2020. The report also provides the market drivers and restraints for the renewable power market in the region. Lists of the foremost active and upcoming power plants for renewable power and technologies in each country are also provided in the report.



The report covers regulatory frameworks and policy overviews for each of the five countries covered. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Scope



- Analysis of the Asia-Pacific renewable power market covering Australia, India, China, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Philippines

- Historical and forecast data on installed capacity and power generation for renewable technologies such as small hydro, solar PV, solar thermal, wind, geothermal and biomass between 2005 and 2020

- Market dynamics including drivers and restraints for the region

- Prominent active and upcoming renewable power plants for renewable technologies for each of the countries covered

- Renewable energy regulatory framework and policies overview for each country



Reasons to buy



- Make strategic decisions based on strong historical and forecast data to identify key markets and growth opportunities for the Asia-Pacific renewable power markets

- Understand the impact of renewable energy regulations and government policies to device market entry plans

- The upcoming power projects in each country will help to analyze strategic locations for business expansion and will help manufacturers and suppliers in prospect identification

- Evaluate potential of emerging markets to quantify return on investments



