Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- A leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Renewable Energy Market in South and Central America to 2020 Clean Development Mechanism Projects and Climate Financing to Increase Renewables Share in the Energy Mix. The report gives an in-depth analysis of renewable power markets in south and central America, covering the five most prominent countries: Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. The report covers the cumulative installed capacity and power generation of renewable technologies including small hydro, solar photovoltaic (PV), geothermal power, wind power and biomass between 2005 and 2020. The report also provides the market drivers and restraints for the renewable power market in the region. Lists of the foremost active and upcoming power plants for renewable power and technologies in each country are also provided in the report.



The report covers regulatory frameworks and policy overviews for each of the five countries covered. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Scope



- Analysis of the south and central America renewable power market covering Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia



- Historical and forecast data on installed capacity and power generation for renewable technologies such as small hydro, solar PV, wind power, geothermal and biomass between 2005 and 2020



- Market dynamics including drivers and restraints for the region



- Prominent active and upcoming renewable power plants for renewable technologies for each of the countries covered



- Renewable energy regulatory framework and policies overview for each country



Reasons to buy



- Make strategic decisions based on strong historical and forecast data to identify key markets and growth opportunities for the south and central America renewable power markets



- Understand the impact of renewable energy regulations and government policies to device market entry plans



- The upcoming power projects in each country will help to analyze strategic locations for business expansion and will help manufacturers and suppliers in prospect identification



- Evaluate potential of emerging markets to quantify return on investments



Read More With Full TOC : http://www.researchmoz.us/renewable-energy-market-in-south-and-central-america-to-2020-clean-development-mechanism-projects-and-climate-financing-to-increase-renewables-share-in-the-energy-mix-report.html