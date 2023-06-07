NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Renewable Energy Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Renewable Energy market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

General Electric (United States), CPFL Energia S.A. (Brazil), Terra-Gen, LLC (United States), Tata Power Company Limited. (India), IHI Corporation (Japan), Alstom SA (France), Shenzhen Energy Group Co., Ltd. (China), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industry (Japan), Enel Green Power S.P.A. (Italy),



Definition:

Renewable energy is defined as the energy which is generated from natural processes that are constantly replenished sunlight, geothermal heat, water, wind, tides, and others. Numerous advantages of using renewable energy such as maintenance requirements are lower, renewables lower reliance on foreign energy sources, renewables save money, among others. A government initiative to use renewable energy and stringent environmental policies imposed on companies are likely to be a prime driver of the global renewable energy market. The market for renewable energy is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 6.2% during the forecast period.



Market Trends:

Technology Advancement towards Renewable Energy



Market Drivers:

Ever-Increasing Demand for Energy as well as Continuous Decrease of Non-Renewable Sources of Energy

Increase in Awareness about Environmental Safety & Security



Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China, and others

Increased Government Funding and Development in the Technologies

In January 2019, the General Electric (United States) Company has announced an expansion of GE Renewable Energy. In addition, it includes solar and storage, wind and hydropower. Hence, this expansion will help in strengthening the position of the company in the United States. and In March 2019, the government of India has launched renewable energy projects, which is more than USD 930.0 Million cost. Hence, it will affect the growth of the market in the future.



The Global Renewable Energy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solar Energy, Wind Energy, Hydro Energy, Biomass Energy, Ocean Energy, Geothermal Energy), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others)



Global Renewable Energy market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



