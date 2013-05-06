Renewable Energy World Talks Priority for Fast Growing Manufacturers

Woodstock, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Recently MISys was featured in Renewable Energy World Magazine. According to the report, “MISys Manufacturing is manufacturing control software which operates as an Industrial-Strength Manufacturing System. Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. The company maintains close developer relationships with Intuit (the maker of QuickBooks) and Sage Software (the maker of Sage 300 ERP (Accpac), Sage 50 US (Peachtree), and Sage 50 Canada (Simply Accounting). MISys Manufacturing software can be run as a standalone solution or fully integrated with the accounting software, with flexible deployment options offered.”



RenewableEnergyWorld.com was started in 1998 by a group of Renewable Energy professionals with a passion for renewable energy. They created the single most recognized and trusted source for Renewable Energy News and Information on the internet.



MISys Manufacturing is clear that for most small manufacturers, expensive ERP solutions are overkill compared to more affordable MRP (Material Resource Planning), Designed specifically for small to medium-sized manufacturing firms, MISys Manafacturing (http://www.misysinc.com) has been a leader in the manufacturing software industry for more than a quarter century. For an introductory MISys Manufacturing demonstration on Tuesday May 14th, register here: http://act.misysinc.com/acton/form/4473/0022:d-0002/0/index.htm



MISys Manufacturing offers one of the lowest cost-of-ownership solutions for small manufacturers, while designed to grow with the success of industrial customers, offering a scalable solution which provides the needed additional power by simply plugging in a new module.



About Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

MISys Manufacturing software products are sold directly by the company as well as hundreds of business partners in forty-eight countries. A privately held corporation headquartered in Woodstock, Vermont, MISys has more than 7,500 customers worldwide. MISys Manufacturing offers a comprehensive solution for all industries, with specific functionality for food & beverage, auto parts, industrial machinery, and plastics manufacturers. The software has evolved over 25 years to include powerful functionality required by manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, electronics, computer equipment and aerospace & defense industries. Comprehensive customer feedback has helped shape the technology to incorporate best practices to meet ISO certification requirements and lean manufacturing principles, at the most affordable price. Follow MISys on Twitter at @MISysinc.



Manufacturing Information Systems, Inc.

http://www.misysinc.com/

Charlie Kimbell, VP, Sales and Marketing

pr@misysinc.com

(802)432-1123