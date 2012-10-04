Renewable Policy Analysis - August, 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- This renewable policy report includes major policy developments in the renewable energy market for the month of August 2012. The report consists of: 1) Featured articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies in the renewable energy market. 2) Key news highlights: Key renewable policy news alerts for the month. 3) Major policy updates: Regional renewable policy news for the month.
Scope
This report includes policy updates on the major countries. There are 24 news stories covered in the report, of which following two articles are covered in detail -
- Featured Articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies on the renewable energy market.
- China Revised Solar Target to 21 GW by 2015: An Effort to Guard Domestic Manufacturing Industry
- It analyze the why and how Chinese is making efforts to protect its domestic solar PV panel industry.
- The UK: New Subsidy Rates for Renewable Technologies; Clouds Cleared for Onshore Wind Tariff Cut
- It covers and analyze how the decision is supportive in development the policy stability for renewables in the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- The “Renewable Policy Analysis” provides in depth study of the major renewable policy developments across the globe.
- It gives regulatory and other associated updates for the global renewable energy market which can help the individual/company to frame their business strategies while minimizing regulatory risks.
- For the August 2012 issue, it covers two featured articles "China Revised Solar Target to 21 GW by 2015: An Effort to Guard Domestic Manufacturing Industry" and "2.2 The UK: New Subsidy Rates for Renewable Technologies; Clouds Cleared for Onshore Wind Tariff Cut", providing excellent analysis on these development.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Renewable Policy Analysis - May, 2012
- Renewable Policy Analysis - March, 2012
- Renewable Policy Analysis - February, 2012
- Renewable Policy Analysis - July, 2012
- Renewable Policy Analysis - June, 2012
- Power Monthly Deal Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends - February 2012
- Small Hydropower (SHP) - Installed Capacity, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Competitive Landscape, Opportunity and Key Country Analysis to 2020
- Oil & Gas Monthly Deals Analysis - M&A and Investment Trends, February 2012
- Renewable Policy Analysis - April, 2011
- Biopower - Global Market Size, Feedstock Analysis, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020