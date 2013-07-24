Renewable Policy Analysis - June 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Renewable Policy Analysis - June 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The "Renewable Policy Analysis" provides in depth study of the major renewable policy developments across the globe. It gives regulatory and other associated updates for the global renewable energy market which can help the individual/company to frame their business strategies while minimizing regulatory risks. For the June 2013 issue, it covers two featured articles "Romanian Green Certificates for Solar Photovoltaic and Other Renewables are Set to be Changed" and "Renewable Energy Policies in South Africa", providing excellent analysis on these development.
Scope
This report includes policy updates on the major countries. There are key news stories covered in the report, of which following two articles are covered in detail -
- Featured Articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies on the renewable energy market.
- Romanian Green Certificates for Solar Photovoltaic and Other Renewables are Set to be Changed
- Renewable Energy Policies in South Africa
Reasons to Get This Report
This renewable policy report includes major policy developments in the renewable energy market for the month of June 2013. The report consists of -
- Featured articles: Analytical articles related to the impact of major policies in the renewable energy market.
- Key news highlights: Key renewable policy news alerts for the month.
- Major policy updates: Regional renewable policy news for the month.
