The growing demand for lightweight automotive materials and the increasing application of renewable polypropylene in the construction industry are driving the demand for the market.
The renewable polypropylene market is forecasted to grow substantially owing to the rising demand from industries like automotive, construction, and electronics. The increasing concern of automotive manufacturers about greenhouse gas emissions resulted in the rising use of renewable polypropylene. Besides, government regulations for the use of lightweight materials in vehicles that help cars consume less fuel are expected to augment the renewable polypropylene market short
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Global Bioenergies SA, Braskem SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Biobent Holdings, LLC, Neste Oyj, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Trellis Earth Products, Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., and DuPont de Nemours, Inc., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Renewable Polypropylene Market on the basis of source, application, end-use, and region:
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Beet
Corn
Sugarcane
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Textile
Injection
Films
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Industrial
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Renewable Polypropylene Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Renewable Polypropylene market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Renewable Polypropylene Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Renewable Polypropylene Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. The increasing demand for lightweight automotive materials
4.2.2.2. The rising application in construction industry
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Availability of substaintial alternative
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Renewable Polypropylene By Source Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Source Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Beet
5.1.2. Corn
5.1.3. Sugarcane
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. Renewable Polypropylene By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Textile
6.1.2. Injection
6.1.3. Films
6.1.4. Others
CONTINUED..!!
