Renewables Lead Commodities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2022 -- The trend towards renewable energy continues to spike as corporate buyers focus more acutely on this area of commodities. This is despite the fact that there has been an almost 6% increase in the cost of power purchase agreements. It's now very much a seller's market and corporate buyers of renewable energy are going through the process of adjusting expectations as a result. There are many reasons why renewables have seen such a rise in interest over the past year, including the impact of supply chain issues and interconnection bottlenecks, as well as a much higher level of competition among buyers. The supply-constrained environment is having a big impact on price increases and also the risks that developers increasingly expect buyers to assume when it comes to delays. It doesn't help that the demand for clean energy is still backlogged to 2020, creating even more pressure on available supply.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has been providing consistent and reliable support in areas such as commodities jobs USA for nearly 20 years. The firm's expertise has helped many organizations to navigate the challenges of changing landscapes, such as the hike in renewables among commodities right now, and to help talented people to make the most of available opportunities. As well as commodities jobs USA, the firm has expertise in hiring for many different areas of banking and financial services. This includes insurance and actuarial, private wealth management, legal and compliance, sales and trading and financial technology roles. In addition to this broad swathe of expertise, the firm has access to deep resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that has been established over the years. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, Selby Jennings is able to design hiring options for every recruitment need.



As a leading specialist recruiter for commodities jobs USA, Selby Jennings has impressive reach in America. This includes most major cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco and many other areas in between. In addition, the American team is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce and Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Niche fields such as commodities jobs USA require extensive insight and knowledge, something the firm has worked hard to develop internally. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to commodities jobs USA, there are many different roles available via the firm today, including Systematic Commodities Quant Researcher, Senior Analyst/Associate and Product Pricing Specialist.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



