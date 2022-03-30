Renewables Lead Energy Procurement Demand Among Corporate Buyers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2022 -- Renewable energy has very much become a seller's market with global corporate procurement setting records in 2021. Even though power purchase agreement prices continue to rise there seems to be little chance of this trend slowing down. In 2021, corporations worldwide purchased just over 31 GW of renewable energy, which was a record in itself and an increase of 24% on the previous year (which was also a record at the time). This puts renewables at the head of energy procurement demand among corporate buyers. There are many factors involved in these record-breaking numbers, including the fact that there remains a backlog in clean energy from the delays that were caused by the pandemic in 2020. In addition, the demand is being driven by the expansion of clean energy goals among corporate buyers, with many moving from simple improvement goals to the more comprehensive net-zero standard.



For those in procurement jobs, especially related to renewables, now is a great time to look around for new opportunities. The enthusiasm for renewable energy among corporate buyers is unlikely to dip any time soon and this will remain a growth area throughout 2022. The team at DSJ Global is experienced with all aspects of procurement jobs and can bring a range of other hiring expertise to the table, including with respect to technical operations roles and positions in logistics. This has made the firm a key partner for organizations keen to recruit for resilience and growth, as well as talented people seeking out a career-defining next step. One of the reasons DSJ Global has become a go-to for companies looking for the best talent for procurement jobs is the database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has built up over the years. Plus, a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that there are options for every hiring need.



From New York, to Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, DSJ Global provides nationwide coverage when it comes to procurement jobs. This robust network in the US is just part of the story in terms of what the firm can do. The USA team is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000, considerably expanding DSJ Global's international reach. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expertise at DSJ Global has been carefully nurtured so that the team can provide insightful, specialist support for procurement jobs and other vital areas. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today, there are many different roles available via DSJ Global, including Head of Group Sourcing, Senior Purchasing Manager and SR Construction Procurement Sourcing Engineer.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



To find out more about Procurement jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.