Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Reno Bankruptcy lawyer J. Craig Demetras has finished the intensive ethical certification process of Attorney Guide and is now a fully member of the Attorney Guide legal family. Membership in the Attorney Guide legal family means J. Craig Demetras is now available via the Attorney Guide search engine. The search engine is available to connect anyone in need of legal representation in Nevada with a qualified, ethical attorney who suits their immediate needs. J. Craig Demetras is an experienced Reno bankruptcy lawyer and second generation Nevada lawyer. He has been practicing law in Nevada since 1991 and specializes in corporate business and bankruptcy law. Before establishing his own firm, J. Craig Demetras served as a law clerk in the Federal Bankruptcy Court for five full years. As a Reno Bankruptcy lawyer, Mr. Demetras lends intense knowledge of the legalities of Nevada bankruptcy to clients in need.



J. Craig Demetras is a member of the State Bar of Nevada, the Federal District Court of Nevada and the Northern Nevada Bankruptcy, Washoe County and American Bar Associations as well as the American Bankruptcy institute. Mr. Demetras co-authored a well-received book titled Domestic Relations and Bankruptcy Law. J. Craig Demetras has recently undertaken the Attorney Guide ethical certification process and has been fully certified as an ethical Reno bankruptcy attorney. This means that Mr. Demetras has been fully vetted and has a record of ethical conduct and client satisfaction. Only attorneys who have had no ethical judgments on their records with any bar association are qualified for this ethical certification and membership in the Attorney Guide family.



