Lovelock, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Burning Man is a yearly festival that takes place in the Northern Nevada Desert. Black Rock City assembles once a year on the playa to bring the most unique and intriguing event in America together. Participants at Burning Man come from all walks of life and all corners of the globe. The festival has grown larger and more unique and outstanding requiring a huge infrastructure of dedicated volunteers and requires a major investment and undertaking on the part of the one of a kind event.



For better or for worse wherever this many artists, visionaries, free thinkers and unique souls gather law enforcement will always think that it must pay special attention. Luckily, in addition to the infrastructure and volunteers Steve Evenson of the Evenson Law Office is uniquely qualified to help Burners when they run afoul of Nevada law enforcement.



From simple tickets to more difficult legal matters Steve Evenson is glad to help Burners when they need it. He keeps his phone on 24/7 the week of the Burning Man festival and in the weeks afterwards does everything possible for his clients. Last year nearly Burning Man case that Steve gave counsel on was dismissed and the few that were not had greatly reduced charges. For travelers from out of state Steve is glad to provide Nevada legal counsel and continue to work a case while the client returns home before trial. Steve is dedicated to the cause of Burning Man and to the rights and individuality of each Burner.



