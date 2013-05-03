Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The 2013 Nevada Foundation for Consumer Education seminar took place on April 30th at the Newton Learning Center in Sparks, NV. The 2013 seminar was instructional regarding legal rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. (IDEA) This includes important information for families with special needs children regarding the rights of children. Reno legal expert Robert Kilby Esq. was an important speaker at the event and offered extensive insight regarding disability law. Kilby has extensive experience in representing persons with disabilities and cases relevant to ADA and IDEA law. Robert also has significant experience with education law, making him an excellent advocate for families with special needs. Robert volunteered Tuesday evening to offer parents an exceptional seminar on the confusing points of disability law where children are concerned.



The 2013 seminar was designed to help families understand all of the rights their special needs children have when it comes to education,a matter that can often be complicated and confusing in Nevada. Robert Kilby, founder and chief attorney at Robert Kilby Law, walked parents through techniques to best advocate for their children and their children’s rights. The seminar went on to address questions regarding 504 plans, individualized education programs, annuals reviews, eligibility implementation and other topics important to special needs families. The Nevada Foundation for Consumer Education is a charitable organization that exists for education purposes. Volunteers like Robert Kilby offer their time freely to help Nevada families understand their rights and responsibilities in regard to their special needs children.



More information on special needs advocate Robert Kilby is available here.



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670

Website: http://www.kilbylaw.net/