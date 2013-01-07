Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Reno entertainment lawyer Joey Gilbert has been fully ethically certified and has been added to the family of searchable lawyers on the Attorney Guide searchable registry. Joey Gilbert, of Joey Gilbert and Associates, has practiced immigration law for Reno residents since passing the Nevada bar exam in 2004. Joey is an experienced entertainment and sports lawyer as well as a civil and criminal attorney. In addition to his career in law, Joey is known as a champion boxer in Nevada. In 2004, Joey was featured on “The Contender” alongside numerous celebrities and has been ranked as high as #3 in the World Boxing Organization. Joey Gilbert offers unique legal insights to Reno athletes and celebrities due to his personal history and understanding of competitive sports and sports entertainment, legally and practically.



The Attorney Guide ethical certification process ensures that all ethically certified attorneys have impeccable ethics records. Joey Gilbert has passed all of these ethical checks and is available via the Attorney Guide searchable database for Reno area residents. It also ensures have had no ethical disciplinary actions and an exemplary standing with their state bar organization. Each ethically certified Attorney Guide lawyer has been vetted to guarantee experience, as well as positive client feedback. Each certified Attorney Guide lawyer is vetted again at a minimum interval of sixty days to guarantee that only ethical legal representation is on the Attorney Guide roster. As a new addition, Joey Gilbert offers the Attorney Guide family the honest, aggressive and ethical approach preferred by Joey Gilbert and Associates.



For more information on Attorney Guide click here: http://www.attorneyguide.com/