Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The Attorney Guide ethical certification is an easy and effective ensure a Nevada lawyer follows ethical standards in their practice. Each Attorney Guide family member is rigorously vetted and tested to ensure that their approach to the law and to their legal business is 100% ethical. Attorney Guide specialized in bringing ethical legal talent to Nevadans in need. The searchable Database at AttorneyGuide.com is a fantastic tool that allows users to choose an ideal lawyer from a list of candidates. Ethical Nevada lawyers can be searched based on location and area of expertise. Reno family lawyer Mark Goodman is a proud member of the Attorney Guide legal family and in good standing with the ethical certification team.



Mark Goodman is an experience Reno family lawyer who has been practicing law since receiving his Juris Doctor from the San Francisco School of law in 2005. Mark Goodman has a comprehensive understanding of family law and is able to assist child related family law issues with a careful touch. Mark knowledgeable with it comes to is with adoption law, child custody and child support law, grandparent rights and visitation issues. Mark Goodman has experience dealing with pre-nuptial agreements and name changes, as well as legal separations and divorce law.



As an Attorney Guide ethically certified lawyer, Mark Goodman undergoes rigorous investigation at a minimum of every sixty days. This confirms that Mark remains ethical and practices the law within the Attorney Guide ethical framework. There are several factors involved in this ethical examination, including Bar records, time spent in court and strict rules governing truth in advertising.



More information on Attorney Guide member and Reno family lawyer Mark Goodman is available here.



AttorneyGuide.com, LLC

50 West Liberty Street, Ste. 680

Reno, Nevada, 89501

Telephone: (775) 329-7755

Toll Free: (800) 748-5590

Facsimile: (775) 329-7711

Email: info@attorneyguide.com