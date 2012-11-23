Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- MXI Corp., are the creators of the Trademarked “Healthy Chocolate,” are pleased to announce that they have a brand new slogan for their delicious dark chocolate Belgian product line; “Change Your Chocolate.” This new slogan promotes healthy choices and delivers on that slogan by offering the world’s most nutritious dark chocolate products. Did you know if you’re like the average person, you eat about 12 pounds of chocolate per year? The problem with that is that most people are eating the “regular” unhealthy chocolate that has been stripped of its antioxidants and other vital nutrients. That’s what makes Xoçaí Healthy Chocolate so different and so healthy! (Xocai.com)



Xoçaí is Socially Responsible - It is the policy of Xoçaí to make sure that our contribution to the planet is positive in our interactions with other cultures and people, and encourages leaving as small of an environmental footprint as possible. Cacao Sourcing - For instance, Xoçaí's cacao is obtained from small, family-owned and operated farms in the Ivory Coast. This is important because cacao beans from this region of the world are significantly higher in antioxidants due to the harsh growing conditions. As a socially and environmentally conscience company, MXI Corp or Xoçaí has been assured that there is no human exploitation or pesticides used in the harvesting of our it’s cacao beans.



All MXI Corp products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI-Corp is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate.

About Marketing Xocolate International Corporation

