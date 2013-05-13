Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Reno personal injury attorney Robert Kilby provides a skilled and effective personal injury legal service and is a regular fixture at Reno and Washoe County community events. Robert has extensive experience in representing the rights of Reno and Washoe County personal injury victims. Robert Kilby Law treats every personal injury victim and personal injury claim with respect, individual attention and determination. Robert has extensive experience as a legal advocate and has helped thousands of Nevadans who have suffered from a personal injury. Robert Kilby Law has experience with several facets of personal injury law, including car and truck accidents, animal attacks and wrongful death law. Robert Kilby believes that every client and case deserve to be treated as unique and should receive the full attention of their legal representation.



In addition to determined and attentive legal counsel, Reno personal injury attorney Robert Kilby works within the Reno community to educate and inform citizens of their legal rights. Recently, Robert spoke at the Nevada Foundation for Consumer Education Seminar. Robert spoke extensively about the rights that children with special needs have regarding their education, as well as on the steps that parents can take if a child’s education rights are infringed upon. Robert is dedicated to the Reno community and is proud to provide quality legal services to Reno and Washoe County clients. Robert Kilby Law provides expert counsel to every client and does not believe in handing cases off to paralegals or inexperienced new attorneys. Robert Kilby provides consultations and can answer a wide range of questions pertaining to personal injury claims of Reno and Washoe County residents.



More information on Reno personal injury attorney Robert Kilby is available, here.



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670

Website: http://www.kilbylaw.net/