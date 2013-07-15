Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Reno personal injury lawyer Robert Kilby has spent hours in and out of the courtroom defending the livelihood and rights of personal injury victims. Robert Kilby Law has been helping Reno and Washoe County residents with personal injury related legal matters for over a decade. Robert Kilby Law provides a compassionate, talented legal recourse to Nevadans who have suffered a debilitating personal injury but don’t know where to turn. Nevada personal injury law falls into the blanket of Nevada tort law, a complex and intimidating legal area that requires a complete understanding. A Reno personal injury lawyer who understands the ins and outs of Nevada personal injury law can be a huge help to anyone suffering from a personal injury.



Reno personal injury lawyer Robert Kilby has spent thousands of hours practicing Nevada tort law in and out of the courtroom. Robert Kilby Law offers free consultations to personal injury victims, to help them understand the best route forward through the complex legal framework of Nevada tort law. Robert is extremely successful in this regard, and knows how to apply the right kind of pressure to an insurance company to help his clients receive fair compensation. In a recent case, Robert Kilby settled a policy limit case for $100,000 for one of his clients. The initial property damage report for the vehicle placed the damage at about $800 worth of damage. This is the kind of vast difference is a perfect example of how a Reno personal injury attorney can aid clients with legal needs in the courtroom.



More information on Robert Kilby Law is available here.



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670