Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Reno Worker’s compensation attorney Robert Kilby built his practice on the simple principles that a client’s well-being absolutely has to come first. This is exemplified in the personalized, thorough and professional legal aid that Robert Kilby Law offers workers’ compensation clients from all over the Reno and Greater Washoe County Area. Robert knows full well that suffering a debilitating on the job injury can be one of the most difficult experiences of someone's life. These experiences become even harder when an employer or insurer refuses to make good on a workers’ compensation claim. The feelings of stress and betrayal can compound and already difficult situation. A talented Reno workers’ compensation attorney from Robert Kilby Law will do everything in their power to help workers get the relief they need to be made whole after a workplace accident.



Not every denial of a worker’s compensation claim will result in a courtroom trial. In many cases, an amicable resolution is the desired outcome of the worker and the employer. An experienced workers’ compensation attorney can be invaluable in the early stages of a worker’s compensation claim. A skilled Reno Worker’s compensation attorney like Robert Kilby can help clients at every stage of the process. Robert Kilby Law has helped countless Reno and Washoe County residents with a wide range of workers’ compensation issues. The experienced and professional worker’s compensation lawyers at Robert Kilby Law focus on keeping the client involved and informed during every step of the legal process, and never hand cases off to junior lawyers or paralegals. Robert Kilby Law currently offers free consultations to Reno and Washoe County workers with questions regarding their rights to workers’ compensation.



More information on Reno Workers’ compensation attorney Robert Kilby is available, here.



About Robert Kilby Law

Robert Kilby Law is an experienced legal firm in Reno Nevada, led by founder and managing partner Robert Kilby. More information on the Reno wrongful death attorneys at Robert Kilby Law is available here.



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670