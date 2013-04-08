Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Reno worker’s compensation attorney Robert Kilby has extensive experience with worker’s compensation, insurance and tort law. Washoe County residents turn to experienced worker’s compensation lawyers for help with a wide range of worker’s comp and workplace injury related issues. Robert Kilby, chief legal representative of Robert Kilby Law, has extensive experience in helping Reno and Washoe County workers navigate the complicated legal waters of worker’s compensation law.



There are often several factors at work when a worker’s compensation claim is denied. Denial can be related to the accident, the insurance or any number of reasons. Robert Kilby Law can provide aid during every step of the worker’s compensation process, from the initial claim to courtroom resolutions. Not every worker’s compensation claim, or case, will require a courtroom resolution. When a case does go to court, Robert Kilby is a dedicated courtroom attorney and handles cases personally and professionally.



Robert Kilby Law offers free consultations to anyone in the Washoe County area or Reno area who is having difficulty with a worker’s compensation issue. Robert Kilby strives to answer and all questions clients have during the initial consultation. If a case must go to court, keeps clients updated during the ongoing legal process that follows. As an experienced Reno worker’s compensation attorney, Robert understands the pain and difficulty that can follow a workplace injury or work related disease. Robert Kilby has built Robert Kilby Law on the principles that client well-being comes first and foremost, and gives every client his utmost care and attention.



About Robert Kilby Law

Robert Kilby Law is an experienced legal firm in Reno Nevada, led by founder and managing partner Robert Kilby.



Robert Kilby Law

1895 Plumas Street, Suite 4

Reno, NV 89509

Phone: 775-337-6670