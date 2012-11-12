Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Robert Kilby Law strives to offer dedicated, tireless and professional legal representation to all Reno Area workers' compensation clients. Robert Kilby has worked through countless workers' compensation claims for Reno residents and won the majority of them through settlement or courtroom decision. The firm of Robert Kilby Law has successfully represented clients who have suffered from transportation accidents, occupational diseases as well as construction, industrial and warehouse accidents. After a consultation to determine if a potential client is in need of a workers' compensation attorney, Robert devotes his personal attention to workers' compensation cases. This tireless and personalized service is a point of pride for Robert Kilby and Robert Kilby Law.



Robert Kilby Law and Robert himself espouse a personalized and dedicated approach to workers' compensation cases. This approach allows managing of an already difficult and stressful situation to be the primary concern of the client. Robert spends as much time is as necessary in preparing workers' compensation claims and cases personally. This ensures each case receives his full attention and the strength of his legal expertise. Robert Kilby provides this unique approach to every single client and refuses to hand cases off to paralegals or less experienced attorneys. This approach, combined with a policy of keeping clients in the loop, so they know exactly where the case stands, has earned him the respect of countless Reno area clients.



Robert Kilby is glad to offer free consultations to any Reno area residents suffering from or confused by a workers’ compensation issue. For more information on Reno Workers’ Compensation Attorney Robert Kilby click here: Kilby Law