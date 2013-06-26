Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Reno wrongful death lawyer Robert Kilby has been fully ethically certified. This makes him a member in good standing of the Attorney Guide legal family. Robert Kilby has extensive experience in helping Reno and Washoe County with a host of personal injury and wrongful death related legal matters. Robert studied law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego. Going on to receive his Juris Doctor degree in May of 2000, Robert also received numerous honors. Robert Kilby is admitted to practice law in the State of Nevada and in all of its State and Federal courts. Robert is a member of the State Bar of Nevada and the Nevada Justice Association. Robert offers a comprehensive legal service to Reno residents in need of a personal injury, workers compensation or wrongful death attorney. Robert also works tirelessly to aid individuals with disabilities in legal matters related to the Americans with Disabilities Act.



More recently, Robert Kilby has undergone the ethical certification process the Attorney Guide. Attorney Guide works to vet the top lawyers in Nevada to ensure they have completely ethical records. The Attorney Guide ethical certification process examines several facets of a lawyer's practice. The ethical certification process begins by confirming a legal record free of ethical disciplinary actions or reprimands. It then ensures the attorney in question has verifiable, positive feedback from clients they have assisted in courtroom trials. Attorney Guide also confirms that each legal family member advertises in compliance with strict Nevada standards regarding truth in advertising. Like all legal family members, Reno wrongful death lawyer Robert Kilby is a great example of the talented and ethical lawyers that fill out he ranks of the Attorney Guide legal family.



More information on Robert Kilby and the Attorney Guide ethical certification process is available here.



