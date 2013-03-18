Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Being green never looked so good! The Adoba Eco Hotel Rapid City/Mt. Rushmore continues its sustainable journey and maintains its focus on environmental responsibility by integrating sustainable features throughout its current guestroom renovation.



Wrapping up the finer points of the sustainable refurbishments, the AdobaÒ Eco Hotel Rapid City is nearing completion on its multi-million dollar guestroom renovation, anticipated to be finished for the upcoming tourism season.



The Adoba creative design team wanted to achieve three goals; functionality, localization and sustainability. The implementation of these innovative goals further strengthens the hotel and the Adoba Brands ongoing efforts to reduce its overall carbon footprint within the hospitality industry.



Drawing inspiration from the South Dakota vibrant Black Hills location was a vital piece to both the architecture and the overall scheme of the guestroom’s sustainable design. With a continued focus on striving towards LEED certification the guestroom furniture was built within 7 miles of the hotel offering a modern, multi-use purpose to positively impact the guest experience.



One of the most unique, awe-inspiring elements is the return of the Walls of Wonder. Accent walls created by Terralon that break down the mundane walls that the hospitality guestroom has known for too long; the custom created murals from original photography capture the nostalgia and splendor of the Black Hills offering themes of Mount Rushmore National Monument, Sylvan Lake, majestic landscapes featuring the ancient buffalo and innovative area maps created and illustrated to showcase the richness of attractions within the state.



Terralon wall murals are as environmentally friendly as they are beautiful. They do not contain harsh materials like heavy metals or chlorine, and are 31% post-consumer recycled, which is the highest in the industry. As one of the first hotels to incorporate Terralon wall coverings, we are proud that Adoba Eco Hotel Rapid City/Mt Rushmore guests are among the first to experience this innovative art form. Enjoy a new standard in luxury hospitality when you stay amongst the beauty of the Black Hills, depicted by breaking down the walls that no longer confine us.



Located in the heart of downtown Rapid City, 2 blocks from the new downtown Main Street Square the Adoba Eco Hotel Rapid City is just 15 minutes from Mt. Rushmore National Memorial, 25 minutes to Crazy Horse Memorial and 10 minutes from Rapid City Regional Airport.



About Atmosphere Hospitality Management

Denver-based Atmosphere Hospitality Management www.atmospherehospitalitymanagement.com are the proud owners of the Adoba® Eco Hotel Brand.



Atmosphere is a progressive, innovative hotel management company. Founded in 2010, Atmosphere Hospitality Management has experience managing all recognized national branded properties, restaurants and independent resorts. Atmosphere Hospitality Management has a significant head-start as the hotel management company synonymous with green hotel design, construction, socially responsible operating standards, and sustainable profitable practices.



