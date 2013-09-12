Troy Proctor Constructions Now Brings Excellent Builders in Sunshine Coast

Caboolture, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Troy Proctor Constructions, a renowned construction company, who is one of the best builders on the Sunshine Coast, who specialize in new homes, renovations and extensions. With its world-class services and construction standards, the company aims at providing the best to their clients.



This company, being one of the leading house builders in Brisbane and other parts of Queensland, is one of the most recommended and reputed home builders. While elaborating further, a representative stated, “Our loyalty and services towards clients requirements” makes us one of the most recommended and reputed home builders in Queensland. We have an exceptional reputation within the building Industry, which is endorsed by our Master Builders award for Home Renovations/Remodelling.”



They have an experienced and an award winning staff who delivers the highest standard of workmanship throughout the building process by using quality construction methods and materials. With over fourteen years of experience in the building industry, and have completed many new homes, house renovations and house extensions in Brisbane.



They have a proven track record of achievements and have built a strong reputation for offering outstanding building services and superior quality. The prestigious Master Builders Award has added to their legacy.



The company focuses upon total client satisfaction. They focus on thorough communication with suppliers, their own people and most importantly with the clients, to impart a stress free experience, ensuring the finished result will be of the highest standard.



About Troy Protector Constructions

Troy Proctor Constructions specialises in new homes, renovations and extensions, and provides the personal experience homeowners deserve. They have an exceptional reputation in the construction industry, which is endorsed by their Master Builders award for Home Renovations/Remodeling. They also use the highest standard of workmanship throughout the building process by using quality employees, construction methods and materials.



For more information home builders in queensland, please visit http://www.troyproctorconstructions.com.au



Contact Details:-

Troy Proctor Constructions

Caboolture

Queensland 4510

PH: (07) 5495 1433

Mo: 0428 989 786

Fax: (07) 5495 8338

E-mail: troyproc@optusnet.com.au