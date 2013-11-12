Renowned Anaheim Dentistry Service - Designedsmiles.com Offers Best of Cosmetic Dentistry

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The clinic, being a renowned Anaheim dentistry service provider, is all set to change people’s appearance, thus, enhancing the person’s overall personality.



Cosmetic dentistry has the capacity to transform people's smiles, increasing their self-confidence and making them proud to show their pearly whites in public. In fact, with new advances in this area of medicine, dentists can perform these smile-saving procedures more quickly and comfortably than ever before.



As per Dr. Grant Burdick, educated at the prestigious Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, “Cosmetic dentistry is the art of attaining attractive teeth and a lovely smile by either changing the appearance of the teeth, or by replacing missing or badly damaged teeth with dental teeth implants. It can include the use of porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental implants and other restorative or aesthetic procedures.”



He has over 25 years of experience practicing dentistry and can help one achieve the smile he/she has always wanted. Also, their Newport Beach dentistry office is equipped with the latest equipment to help patients get teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, Invisalign clear braces, and more.Highly accomplished cosmetic dentist, Dr. Burdick, also customizes solutions with different restorative or cosmetic treatments to fit the unique needs of his patients. In fact, this is one of the best Irvine dentistry services.



About Dr. Grant Burdick

Dr. Grant Burdick is the premier family and cosmetic dentistry practice serving all of Orange County. With a friendly, knowledgeable staff and cutting edge dental treatments, Designed Smiles’ dentist, Dr. Burdick, can help patients achieve a glowing smile. For more than two decades, Designed Smiles has served the areas of Brea, La Habra, Whittier, Fullerton and Yorba Linda. Dentist Dr. Burdick continues to build a reputation as one of the most sought after Orange County dentists in practice today.



To know more, please visit: http://www.designedsmiles.com/Anaheim-Pediatric-Dentistry.php



Contact:

Designed Smiles

1770 East Lambert Rd. #110

Brea, CA 92821