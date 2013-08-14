Renowned Attorney Edwin L. Guyer Speaks About Underage Drinking Record Expungement in PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- With the rising cases of underage drinking convictions, many teens have found themselves suspended from earning a driver's license for the rest of their lives. One of the most renowned attorneys in Montgomery, Mr. Edwin L. Guyer, recently highlighted the positive chances of overturning court's judgment over one's Expungement in Pennsylvania.



“The underage drinking charge can be cleared when the accused reaches the age of twenty-one”, said Mr. Guyer, “but only by presenting a strong petition against the rule.” He also discussed the need of an insightful attorney when it comes to eradicate a criminal record. “Expungement in PA requires every process to be flawless in terms of gathering certified exhibits and preparation of petition.”



Edwin L. Guyer is himself a renowned attorney, dealing underage drinking and record Expungement cases and has successfully assisted many clients in flipping over their charges. He has skillfully represented his clients in several cases related to DUI defense, Traffic Violations, Criminal Defense, and others. He is even counted among the best DUI lawyers in Kind of Prussia.



Mr. Guyer thinks that “having a clear criminal record is one's best chance at a successful future” and “the law of Pennsylvania provides opportunities to clear one's past records under special circumstances.” Ones with an unsettling criminal record can contact the Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer to schedule an appointment. The office promises a free review of the case for its new clients.



About Edwin L. Guyer

Edwin L. Guyer, in private practice for over 30 years, is a former Assistant District Attorney and Public Defender. He is a founding member of The Pennsylvania Driver’s License Lawyers Association and is affiliated to many associations including the American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Montgomery County Bar Association and many more. He works aggressively to help his clients get the best possible outcome, and has earned a reputation for making a positive difference for the clients and their families.



To know more, please visit: http://www.paduilawyer.com/



Contact:

Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer

790 Penllyn Pike, Suite 302

Blue Bell, PA 19422

Phone: (215) 542-9333