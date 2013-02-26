Renowned Forensic Counselor Dr. C Tyrone Jennings Joins Prison Coach as Director of Mental Health Services

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Prison Consultants Steve Oberfest and John Fuller confirmed the rumor that renowned Forensic Counselor Dr. C Tyrone Jennings has joined their Prison Consulting Company as Director of Mental Health. Dr. Jennings has extensive experience as a Forensic Counselor in the Criminal Justice system. He provided a direct relationship with government agencies in the Criminal Justice and Mental/Behavioral Health industries, i.e. F.B.I., U.S .Marshall's Office, Parole Commission, U.S. Attorney's Office, Bureau of Prisons and the Federal Judiciary. Dr. Jennings stated “This has been a dream of mine for quite some time. Any time you can use your education and experience towards something you have a genuine passion for; you will never have to work.”



Oberfest states "Dr. Jennings role as Director of Mental Health is extremely vital in that prior to self-surrendering and upon reentry into society our client’s mental health is extremely important. Prison Coach is the most respected and first company to begin prison consulting and it's important that we continue setting the standard for all prison consultants who are popping up throughout the country. We have appreciated his work years and as with Prison Coach he has plenty of experience with high profile clients."



When asked about his experience with criminal justice system Dr. Jennings stated “My profession has encompassed employment opportunities at community correctional centers as directors and interventionists, utilizing evidenced-based modalities. These positions encompassed juveniles and adults that had emotional, mental health deficiencies, psychological impairments, depressive tendencies, poor impulsivity, substance misconduct and illicit drug usage.”



John Fuller-Vice President stated "Prison Consulting is about ensuring that Vietnam Veterans, substance abusers, white collar professionals and others who have led criminal lifestyles receive proper pre and post incarceration treatmentp; particularly if there is a history of drug and alcohol abuse. Dr. Tyrone Jennings is the best person on the planet to provide such.” Fuller further stated “Too many Prison Consultant companies have surfaced since we began and make false promises to reduce sentences by filing 2255 Motions for ineffective assistance of counsel against their attorneys. They should focus on the client’s mental and emotional well-being and leave the legal work to attorneys who are equipped to handle those matters.” Oberfest stated “By the time that motion is filed and responded by the Circuit Court a client could have committed suicide due to a condition linked to criminality such as antisocial personality disorder, impulse control disorders which are linked to criminal behaviors where as effective preparation might have prepared them to cope with prison if their case were denied. This position is right up Dr. Jennings alley.”



Dr. Jennings elaborated on his new role as the Prison Coach Director of Mental Health stating “Through the Prison Coach mental health component, it will allow me to introduce to the offender, how to survive emotionally, psychologically, mentally and therapeutically, utilizing concepts of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Behavioral Modification, De-Escalation Strategies, Systematic Desensitization (SD), and Rational-Emotive Behavioral Therapy. These are but a miniscule approach to the development, re-shaping and modification of one’s cognition and application of pro-social values and socially acceptable thought automation.”



As prison consultants, Oberfest and Fuller spend a majority of their time public speaking at high schools, colleges and corporation. Volunteering their time to speak with troubled youth in inner cities is equally important to them. Dr. Jennings will play a pivotal role in that area also.



Oberfest, Fuller and Jennings are expected to speak with “At Risk Youths” on February 27, 2013 at the Belmont Academy located at 631 Belmont Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207.



