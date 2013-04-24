Renowned Greek Olive Oil by Elea Now in Stock at Spartan Health Foods

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Spartan Health Foods, a proud distributor and wholesaler of the very renowned Elea ® Extra Virgin Olive Oil , has now made available a limited stock of Organic EVOO Classic Gold Limited. The 1L bottle of this meticulously selected Greek olive oil costs only $18.95 and can be purchased from Spartan Health Foods online store or from its outlets across Australia.



A spokesperson from Spartan Health Foods elaborates the distinguishing features of this product by stating, “ELEA Olive Oil is extracted under the strictest supervision and quality controls backed by the two large Olive Oil unions in accordance with the E.U. specifications.”



Speaking further about the Olive Oil’s influence over consumers, the spokesperson says, “Olive oil bolsters the immune system against external attacks from microorganisms, bacteria or viruses. The fatty acids in olive oil are good allies in lowering important immunological parameters.”



He continues, “Olive oil is also good for the stomach, Hepato-Bilary system, pancreas, and intestines. It helps with anti-aging, osteoporosis, cognitive function and skin damage. It is also beneficial to consume olive oil during pregnancy and whilst breast feeding.”



Spartan Health Foods confirms and guarantees its products to be cholesterol free and of harmful chemicals, hormones, colour additives, preservative or pesticides. Customers are ensured for a qualitative range of one of the best in Australia extra virgin olive oil.



Spartan Health Foods strive to create 100% customer satisfaction through its customer service and product quality. The company offers a superlative range of olive oil in Australia that is meticulously selected to ensure that the customers receive the most superior foods available in Australia and abroad.



About Spartan Health Foods

Spartan Health Foods are the proud Australian importers, distributors and wholesalers of ELEA ® olive oil. The company offers the extra virgin olive oil in Australia that has been carefully selected to ensure gourmet quality at amazing value. With their discipline and dedication, Spartan Health Foods ensures to exceed its customers’ expectations with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



For more information, http://www.spartanhealthfoods.com.au/ or mail at andrew@spartanhealthfoods.com.au



Contact Details: ABN : 69 150 897 475, 0406 999 001