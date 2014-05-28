Renowned Healer Aleta St. James Helps the Real Housewives of NYC Star Sonja Morgan Heal Her Grief

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Internationally acclaimed energy healer and author Aleta St. James, whose Life Shift techniques have helped thousands of people shift out of negative energy to create more love, joy and success in their life, used her powerful brand of healing to help Sonja Morgan through a devastating personal loss.



When Morgan’s beloved dog Milou – who had been by the star’s side for 18 years, even at times walking the red carpet with her – died suddenly in March, she sought the help of Aleta St. James, a New York-based energy healer and expert in helping people process and release trauma at a cellular level, so lasting healing can occur.



“As I worked with her, Sonja’s courage and willingness to acknowledge the pain of losing one of her life’s great loves, and release it and finally find some peace, were so inspiring,“ says St. James, the author of Life Shift: Let Go and Live Your Dream. “She really experienced a profound Life Shift, and got to a place of acceptance, surrender and peace.”



The episode of The Real Housewives of New York City with Aleta St. James making a guest appearance will premiere on Tuesday, May 27 on Bravo at 9 pm EST. A clipping of the episode where Aleta St. James holds a healing session with Sonja can also be viewed on Aleta’s official website.



About Aleta St. James

Aleta St. James is an internationally renowned energy healer, intuitive coach and author of top-selling book, Life Shift: Let Go and Live Your Dream. Described as ‘Indiana Jones of the Soul’ because of her extensive spiritual quests around the world, Aleta’s private healing sessions and meditation techniques concentrate on facilitation of release of energy blocks within the body and raising the vibration of a person such that it is aligned with their life dreams. Aleta recently helped Sonja Morgan from the reality TV show The Real Housewives of New York City heal from a devastating personal loss.



For more information about Energy Healing & Intuitive Coaching with Aleta St. James, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of aletastjames.com, please call at (212) 246-2420 or email to anamaria@aletastjames.com.