Renowned Hollywood Insider Adam Leipzig to Headline Career Acceleration Seminar at La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival, the world’s largest gathering of fashion film professionals, takes place this summer on July 26-27 2013. It attracts the best of world renowned expert fashion filmmakers, cinematographers, art directors, fashion stylists, and other creative professionals.



Now, the LJFFF has announced it will be hosting a seminar entitled “Career Acceleration”, that was designed by the CEO of Entertainment Media Partners and specifically constructed for the festivals attendees.



With advice backed up by 2 billion dollars in film revenues, Adam’s goal is to cover crucial strategies and tactics necessary to propel filmmakers into new directions and opportunities as well as engage these professionals on all levels in order to accelerate their careers.



Adam works with prestige media companies and creative entrepreneurs to successfully navigate Hollywood’s talent, financing and distribution systems and is sought after and commissioned by a variety of companies and organizations, including Walt Disney Studios and Touchstone Pictures, making him more than a valuable source of information.



An opportunity to learn valuable techniques and revamp one’s skills, it’s the cutting edge of career acceleration to take one to the next level. It’s all happening at the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival.



Adam’s Career Acceleration Seminar will take place in the main theater at the Museum of Modern Art in La Jolla on Saturday July 27, 2013 from 4:15 to 4:45pm. Q & A to follow presentation.



Open to all Guest List and ticket holders.



Quick Festival Fact List:

Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide

What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals

Dates: July 26-27, 2013 (Opening Reception July 25th)

Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)

Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards

Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production

Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress

Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world

Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year

Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



