Renowned Licensed Acupuncture Physician to Host Free Lecture on Stress Management

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2012 -- Toni Eatros, MS, Dipl. Ac., AP of Acupuncture & Natural Health Solutions will host a lecture on stress management using Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine for free on November 14th 2012 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Fleischmann Park Community Center in Naples, FL. This is in recognition of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine Day.



The main topics that will be tackled in the seminar are the nature of stress, what causes it and how to best deal with it. After the lecture, attendees will be able to understand how Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine will be able to provide relief from stress and stress-related illnesses without any side effects.



Those who are interested to attend the free lecture can sign up and register at their website, http://AcupunctureSolutionsOnline.com. Once logged on the homepage, simply click on the "Schedule Now" button located at the right side of the page. A new page will pop up that will allow a client to book for a schedule. Those who want to join the lecture can simply click on the "Register for a Class" tab and follow all the instructions until the registration is complete. The free class is open only for the first 50 people to register on the site.



Toni Eatros, MS, Dipl. Ac., AP is the main practitioner at Acupuncture & Natural Health Solutions. "I have extensively studied the art and science of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and I have done so all my life. I have come across so many techniques that each of my patients gets personalized treatments, based on their individual needs."



About Acupuncture & Natural Health Solutions



Acupuncture & Natural Health Solutions specializes in the practice of Traditional Chinese Medicine as an alternative cure to various health problems as well as the maintenance of one's general health. Their services include acupuncture, oriental massage, provision of herbal medicines and other nutritional assistance. They ensure that all their processes and products are not only natural but also safe, holistic and effective.



You can visit their website at http://AcupunctureSolutionsOnline.com.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Toni Eatros, MS, Dipl. Ac., AP

Licensed Acupuncture Physician

Acupuncture & Natural Health Solutions

Park Central Rehabilitation

5390 Park Central Court, Naples, FL 34109

239-260-4566