Renowned Managed Services Provider, LG Networks, Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Many businesses have been opting for outsourced IT services. With the aid of a reliable and well-versed company, businesses are able to focus more on expanding and focusing on the parts where they excel. This also ensures that businesses are able to get premier assistance instead of having to go through the pitfalls of setting up their own IT department.



Among the most renowned businesses for this task is LG Networks. They are known for aiding their clients in becoming free of many troublesome tasks and responsibilities. Things such as hiring new employees and managing the IT department is handled entirely by the managed services provider. This has not only led to cost-saving for many of their clients, but also ensures that their businesses have a top-of-the-line IT department from the get-go.



The managed IT services provider recently announced that it was celebrating its 10th year in the field. Over the course of the last decade, LG Networks has systemically emboldened a multitude of different aspects about their service. They now offer clients increased productivity, enhanced concentration on their business goals, and a more affordable service than any other in the market. Thus, they are considered to be the most competitive option for IT support.



LG Networks stated that they were pleased to spend such a long time as many people's premier managed services provider. Their consistent dedication to high quality and reliability has made them the top pick for their clients. As they proceed further, they hope to not only maintain but raise the standard they have set for themselves.



About LG Networks

LG Networks was founded by entrepreneur and network engineer, Lou Garcia in November of 2010. In the company's early days, Lou knocked on doors and handed out flyers himself offering IT services to small businesses in the DFW area. Started with 4 employees in a small office, the company is still small at 15 employees, but has relocated to a premiere high-rise building located at 8111 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway Suite 700 Dallas , TX 75251.



LG Networks now manages the IT of multimillion dollar companies in industries such as finance, health care, aerospace, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and many others. The company's popular offerings include managed Office 365, hosted exchange servers, network support, and support for desktops and servers. They also offer break-fixes (non-contract work that's billed at an hourly rate). In addition to IT support and managed IT services, LG Networks now also offers VoIP services, website development and search engine optimization (SEO) services. For more information: www.lgnetworksinc.com