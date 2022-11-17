RENOWNED SCIENTISTS DISCUSS CUTTING EDGE FRONTIERS of SCIENCE and SPIRITUAL & PSYCHIC REALITIES on the CONVERGENCE at VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2022 -- https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2610/the-convergence



Drs. Deepak Chopra M.D., Paul J. Mills, Robert Atkinson, Jude Currivan, Julie Krull, Tiffany J. Barsotti and William C. Bushell-- experts from neuroscience to cosmology-- discuss the cutting edge frontiers of science and spirit from their recent books on understanding our powerful human psychic and physical capacities, to science's current understanding of how the universe is made.



Hosted by the Science and Spirituality Synergy Circle of the Evolutionary Leaders (https://www.evolutionaryleaders.net/) the books featured are Science, Being & Becoming: The Spiritual Lives of Scientists and A New Story of Wholeness: An Experiential Guide for Connecting the Human Family, joined also by the vision and wisdom of The Story of Gaia, The Cosmic Hologram, and Fractured Grace: How to Create Beauty, Peace and Healing for Yourself and the World, all award-winning books ranked variously at No. 1 in categories at Amazon and other booksellers.



Radical spiritual experiences, paranormal capabilities, and the general understanding of "spirituality" are all discussed in the context of modern neuroscience, psychology and cosmology.



Joining the previous 2022 VoiceAmerica Specials by the Evolutionary Leaders, and hosted by the Light on Light Press (publisher of the two most recent books) we follow "Humanity's Moment of Choice: Choosing Earth, Voices for a Thriving Future, Choosing Peace, Choosing to Serve, and Conscious Leadership" with this exciting presentation "Joining Science and Spirit".