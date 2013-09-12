Renowned Software Developer MediaFreeware.com Releases Free MP4 Player Software

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- MP4 is a format that has become extremely popular in the last few years, partly because of the efficient way that it can store audio and video. Complex and long videos can be reduced to small, easily downloadable files. However many computer users struggle to find a media player that is compatible with the MP4 format.



One media player related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is MediaFreeware.com. They are well known for producing high quality, freely downloadable media playing software for a variety of different formats. They have recently caused a stir in with software developers and consumers by releasing a free MP4 player that is quickly becoming regarded as one of the best available.



Their MP4 player is compatible with Windows 7, Windows Vista and Windows XP. It has been written using highly efficient code that plays files smoothly without using up huge amounts of processor power or RAM.



The software is extremely easy to use, even for people who have little experience with computers in general or media playing software in particular. The interface is designed to be highly intuitive and it will only take users a few minutes to master the controls.



The audio and video playback is superb, and will bring out all of the vibrancy of the original file. Unlike many players, the quality will be just as it was when the file was encoded.



A spokesperson for the site said: “MP4 is an extremely popular format that needs no introduction. Most people will have come across it at some point, especially if they regularly download video files from the Internet. However many people will have found their encounter with the format to be a frustrating experience, because until now there hasn’t been an efficient MP4 player that is easy to use and free to obtain. We’ve worked hard to fill that niche, and we’ve spent a lot of time creating a piece of software that will help people play MP4 files with the minimum of effort and hardship. The software is completely free to download from our website.”



About MediaFreeware.com

MediaFreeware.com is a software company that creates free to download media player software. They have software that can play a variety of popular file formats.



For more information please visit http://MediaFreeware.com