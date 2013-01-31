Renowned Urologist Launches New Redesign of UrologyWeb.com

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- UrologyWeb.com offers a wealth of information about many urology related topics for both men and women. The changes that were implemented include a new design which uses technology called "Responsive Design". This feature allows patients improved ability to view the site on any device whether it's a tablet, smartphone, or computer. The site will automatically conform to what the user is using.



The site also implemented an easier navigational design as well as a key area of prostate cancer information. Dr. Vorstman has written several papers on prostate cancer, active surveillance and minimally invasive treatments to educate men about the complications associated with the high-risk and scientifically unproven robotic prostatectomy. His views are in line with the reports from the USPSTF which warned that no significant lives were saved from this surgery and often, great harm ensued.



You can read more by visiting the Exclusive Medical Reports section, which houses all of the reports which are free to download.



When asked why he wrote the medical reports, Dr. Vorstman replied, “ I have heard way too many men express regret about having had surgery for prostate cancer. I believe that patients should evaluate all treatment options for prostate cancer and educate themselves first. Prostate cancer is not a healthcare emergency. Furthermore, many favorable-risk Gleason 3+3 prostate cancers can be followed forever without needing any treatment. Men are very vulnerable upon hearing the word cancer and are ripe for exploitation and steered commonly towards treatment beneficial only to the surgeon. Many men are over-treated for their prostate cancer and then have lifelong issues with erection issues and urinary leakage. My reports help men and their partners see through the fog."



About Dr. Vorstman and UrologyWeb.com

Dr. Bert Vorstman is a leading urology expert who practices in south Florida. He believes in pursuing active surveillance as well as minimally invasive treatments for prostate cancer when indicated. As a result, he established UrologyWeb.com, as an informative website that teaches prostate cancer patients about their disease and treatments so they don't jump into unnecessary and irreversible surgical treatments which they will invariably regret for the rest of their lives.



Contact:

Dr. Bert Vorstman

1725 North University Drive

Coral Springs, FL 33071

(954) 752-3166

http://www.urologyweb.com/