Rent a Car with Fudeks Ltd Through the Company's Relocated Website

Belgrade, Serbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- When traveling to different countries, renting a car is recommended. Today, more vacationers choose to rent vehicles on trips due to convenience, comfort, and economic value.



For the past two years, individuals in need of a rental car in Europe have always consulted one company, Fudeks Ltd. The company, which is best known for their private bus services, offers individuals the opportunity to rent a car Beograd for reasonable prices. By renting a car with Fudeks Ltd, individuals can travel to various European countries such as Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.



“We network in all major cities in Serbia, as well many countries in Europe,” states an article on the rentacar Beograd website. “We are a successful company because we provide fast, high-quality, and affordable services; new, reliable and comfortable vehicles; and accuracy and professionalism.”



Fudeks Ltd recently announced the relocation of their car rental information. Previously, Fudeks Ltd’s clients could only view car rental information as a page on the company’s website. Now, the company’s car rental information is located on a subdomain, allowing customers to access details more effectively.



Iznajmljivanje auta, which means “renting a car” in Serbian, is easy. Drivers must possess a valid drivers license, be 21 years or older, and have at least two years of experience behind the wheel. Depending on the vehicle model—Fudeks Ltd stocks a wide variety, from Fiats to Chevrolets—the service requires a €150 – €1000 deposit. Fudeks Ltd also rents equipment with their cars, such as baby seats and navigation devices.



Individuals interested in renting a vehicle from Fudeks Ltd can email the company using the form available on their website or call them using their free phone number. Fudeks Ltd answers all inquiries in a prompt manner.



About Fudeks Ltd

Fudeks Ltd is a bus transport company based in Belgrade, Serbia. Since opening for business 20 years ago, it has grown to be one of the biggest privately owned bus travel companies in Serbia, connecting travelers to Vienna, Trieste, Venice, Paris, and other key cities in Europe. Fudeks Ltd started a car rental business two years ago to meet the needs of their clients who traveled to Serbia with their buses, either on business or pleasure. For more information, please visit http://rentacar.fudeks.rs