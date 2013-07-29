Rent a Cheapy Announces New Partnership with Global Car Rental Comparison Provider Car Trawler

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Rent a Cheapy, an online car rental comparison service that is based in Australia, has just announced that it has established a partnership with the global car rental comparison provider Car Trawler. Car Trawler compares over 800 car rental agents at 30,000 locations in 174 countries, and includes brands like Avis, Budget, Europcar, Hertz and Thrifty.



Thanks to the new partnership and the use of this technology, Rent a Cheapy can now offer end-to-end car rental comparison service to the Australian domestic market, tourists heading to Australia, and Australians who are planning on going on holiday overseas.



Since the day Rent a Cheapy opened for business, it has strived to help people find the best possible car rentals in Australia. As anyone who has ever tried to rent a car in Australia knows quite well, it can be very time consuming to visit multiple websites searching for the best deal.



“At Rent a Cheapy our goal is to make this process as easy and quick as possible,” an article on the company’s website, www.rentacheapy.com.au noted, adding that by using the site’s easy-to-use car rental comparison service, people can easily find the best deal from all the major suppliers in Australia and around the world.



Using the Rent a Cheapy website is easy; people simply need to enter in the details of where and when they want to hire a car and then click on the yellow “Compare and Book” button that is located near the top of the home page. This will bring up a list of available vehicles from all of the partner suppliers that work with the company. To make it as quick and stress-free as possible for people to compare prices, the list is displayed from least to most expensive.



As a bonus, people who book their car rental through Rent a Cheapy will not have to pay booking fees or cancellation fees. The listed price includes a variety of things, including the car rental fee, unlimited kilometers (unless otherwise stated), basic insurance, vehicle registration costs, and much more.



“We really do try to make car rental as hassle-free as possible so you can spend your time planning your holiday, and your money on the holiday itself,” an article on the site noted.



About Rent a Cheapy

