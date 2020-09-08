Rent-a-Crane Offers Superior All Terrain Crane Rentals, Free Quotes to Find the Best Equipment

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- For contractors who need to know the best equipment to use on their next big project, Rent-A-Crane offers free quotes and sound advice about the right machinery, as well as a reliable all terrain crane rental service. Their gleaming fleet of fully inspected, state-of-the-art machinery is guaranteed to save you time and money on your next construction job. This advice is invaluable:



"We look at each job on an as-needed basis because of issues that might come up beforehand. For instance, on some jobs there might be power lines overhead, trees, tight spots to get into and [little] room. Some jobs also require lane closures, especially in D.C.," says owner Dave Parks.



While some building companies may initially consider purchasing large machinery, including big rigs, heavy haulers and trucks, many times the best decision is to lease, saving money to invest and sparing headaches from the worry of breakdown and repair. We can help contractors navigate through the planning process to help determine which machines are best for their specific job. With 55 years' experience in construction machinery, our qualified team of technicians knows our equipment from top to bottom. Our award-winning models handle a variety of landscapes—from the most developed areas of the Mid-Atlantic to the most rugged foothills, woods and rocky ledges of the rural areas. Their versatility stems from their ability to function like both a mobile truck model and a rough landscape model. Consequently, they are at ease in sand and gravel and can roll without a glitch on roads and highways.



Not only do we deliver top-of-the-line all-terrain crane rentals, we also place safety first and never skimp on protocol for the well-being of our team and our clients. Our operators participate in ongoing training in every aspect of the industry. They are routinely tested on their knowledge and industry standards, and each one is NCCCO certified. Customer service is available for you every day. Visit us at https://rentacraneinc.com today for a free quote, sound advice and an onsite evaluation.



About Rent-a-Crane

Incorporated 60 years ago, Rent-A-Crane, Inc., is based in Manassas, Va., and serves the Maryland, D.C. and Virginia vicinity. Our leasing, repair and inspection services are run by fully licensed technicians and operators, placing safety first. With a fleet of more than 20 award-winning mobile and heavy-hauling models, as well as trucks and rigs that range from 33 to 450 tons, with booms to 420 ft., we can help you complete your next residential or commercial construction job—big or small. For more information on any of our services and for a free estimate and evaluation, contact us at 800-272-6339 or email us directly at info@vacranerental.com.