Nordica Sales & Rentals just announced the launch of NordicaMarbella.mobi. This mobile version of their existing website gives clients a whole new way to find the perfect vacation rental even if they are on the go. In fact the new mobile site lets individuals view the latest sales and rentals from anywhere they are as long as they have their mobile device handy. The owners of Nordica Sales & Rentals are bringing this exciting mobile site online now because vacation season is just around the corner and now is the time that families and individuals are starting to search for that perfect holiday villa to rent in Marbella, Nueva Andalucia or Puerto Banus.



The new mobile site has been designed for fast and easy access to all of the properties Nordica Sales & Rentals have to offer. Once they arrive at the site visitors will be able to choose either rentals or properties for sale simply by clicking on one of the large buttons at the top of the site. After the click, visitors can search for properties using the series of handy drop boxes that list properties by type, by price for sales and rental term for rentals, by location and by the number of bedrooms. There is even a search box if the user of the site knows the property’s reference number.



Something that visitors to the site are already talking about are the links that let site users browse the current sales and rental listings. These listings feature beautiful images of the property and all the basic information a potential client could need. A simple click on this basic listing takes visitors to a more thorough description of the property and gives them the links to request more information or reach out to a sales or leasing agent via email, text or phone. In the event that the information on the site is sufficient, the user can book the property directly on the mobile site. Very few mobile sites are as comprehensive and as easy to use as this one is and users will find that they can find the property of their dreams and take care of all of their vacation needs while they are on the go.



Other features of the mobile site include the basic information for Nordica Sales & Rentals including the address and phone numbers and the site even includes an interactive map so that potential clients will know the geographic location of the company and the properties. Of course, visitors to the mobile site can also quickly link to the company’s main site.



Nordica Sales & Rentals is the premiere rental agency for vacation properties in Nueva Andalucía and Marbella, Spain. This region of Spain is one of the most popular vacation spots in the world and each year thousands search for vacation rentals along this stunning coastline. Nordica Sales & Rentals has been helping these individuals find the perfect vacation spot for many years and now with their new mobiles site the company has made finding the perfect holiday rental even easier.



To learn more and to browse around the new mobile site visit http://www.nordicamarbella.mobi or to find out more about Marbella Holiday villas to rent go to visit the Nordica Sales & Rentals http://www.nordicarentals.com/marbella-holiday-villas-for-rent-marbella-106.htm