Rent Allonby Holiday Cottage and Stay by the Sea in Cumbria

For those looking for a great Oceanside town to visit in the UK, Allonby, Cumbria would be a good choice.



Sleep 6 in a cute little holiday cottage that is for rent in Allonby, Cumbria. The cottage sits directly on the beach in the lovely coastal village of Allonby, is right on the solway coast, and is close to the northern lake district. The location of this wonderful Cumbria cottage is an ideal place for exploring one of the most beautiful parts of the country.



This seaside holiday cottage has three bedrooms, two of which have king size beds and one that has two single beds. There is free parking for two cars in the cottage’s courtyard and further free parking right beyond the courtyard. Speaking of courtyard, this Allonby holiday cottage has a wonderful outdoor patio for guests to relax and enjoy the sun.



The lounge of this Cumbria cottage features an open fire as well as an LCD TV with both Free view and a built-in DVD player, and of course a selection of books for some good reading. The kitchen in this UK holiday cottage features a dining area with tables and chairs, a refrigerator, oven, hob, toaster, microwave, washing machine, kettle and sink. The bathroom has a separate bath and shower, which is an added amenity to this quaint Allonby holiday cottage.



There is a no smoking policy inside of the cottage and pets are only allowed when prior arrangements are made with the Allonby holiday cottage directly. Venture on up to Allonby for a wonderful stay in a great little cottage on the sea.



Rates for the Allonby cottage start at only £400 per week, with no extra charge for electricity. To learn more about this beautiful holiday location, visit http://holidaycottagesbythesea.com/. For questions regarding booking and other relevant inquiries, contact Anna via phone at 07896007118.



