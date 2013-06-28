Rent Gear Here Offering Rent 9 Bikes, Get 1 Bike Free Promotion

Destin, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Rent Gear here was founded in order to make life a little easier for visitors to the Emerald Coast. Rent Gear Here supplies all the beach and baby equipment, like umbrellas, chairs, bikes, cribs, and strollers, that can help make your Destin, 30-A, or Panama City Beach vacation more relaxing.



Rent Gear Here provides efficient and fast service, guaranteeing delivery of your items to the door of your beach house or condominium on the first day or your stay- or whenever you need it. Equipment can be rented daily, weekly, and some of it hourly. Rent Gear here has the widest selection of beach equipment and baby gear on the emerald coast, including:



- Chairs and Umbrellas

- Boogie Boards, Paddle Boards, Skim Boards

- Kayaks

- Cribs

- High Chairs

- Single and Double Jogging Strollers



For visitors heading to the Emerald Coast for the 4th of July holiday, Rent Gear Here is offering a special promotion. “Rent 9 Bikes, Get The 10th Bike Rental Free”. Perfect for large families, group vacations, weddings, and family reunions, this special is available in all of Rent Gera Here’s delivery areas.



- There is no deadline for reservations, although availability is first come, first serve

- You must reserve all the bikes at the same time

- The bikes must be rented for 24 hours

- Rent Gear Here Will deliver bikes to Destin, Panama City Beach, the communities of 30-A, Okaloosa Island, and Fort Walton Beach

- Helmets are provided for every youth and child bike rental and are available, upon request, for all adult rentals.

- Rent Gear Here accepts all major credit cards.



Rent Gear Here’s fleet of cruiser bikes and adult tricycles are meticulously maintained, and the inventory is constantly updated. “We rented 5 bikes from Rent Gear Here the week of July 4th during our stay in Water Sound. The bikes were in perfect condition and came with locals and baskets at no extra cost. We rode the bikes every day and LOVED the relaxing feeling while on vacation. Service was wonderful and cost was reasonable,” said Vicki B.



For vacationers, renting bikes, beach gear, and baby equipment has never been easier, and with this Rent 9 bikes, get your 10th bike free” promotion, it has never been more affordable.



Log on to the website http://www.Rentgearhere.com or call 888.750.7600 to reserve your bike today.