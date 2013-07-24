Rent in Panama City Seeing an All Time High Number of Rentals

Panama City, Panama -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Rent in Panama City has been experiencing a higher-than-usual demand for rentals in Panama City recently, including condos, apartments, homes, beach houses and other types of property. The increase is accompanied by an upswing in the Panama real estate market of late, and is expected to continue.



The increase is also partly due to the time of year, as people commonly want to travel to a tropical location during the summer months or for business, and Panama’s location and developing economy makes it a perfect destination.



Executives at the company say they expect to see the trend continue throughout the summer. The rental market is good in Panama at the moment, and the demand for property is high, which is something they don’t expect to end when the warm weather comes to an end again.



About Rent in Panama City

Rent in Panama City is a real estate company that provides the best Panama rentals available to visitors, from apartment rentals that are short term or long term, homes for rent, condo rentals in Panama or Panama Beach house rentals. Panama is a beautiful, tropical, well-located country, and Rent in Panama City strives to make all the country has to offer conveniently available to visitors and residents of the country. Call 507-263-9705 or Toll Free USA/Canada: 1-888-906-7340 for more information on current rentals and current trends in rental properties in Panama City. For more information about Rent in Panama City, visit them online at http://www.rentinpanamacity.com/.