Rent Los Angeles Luxury Rental Cars for the Upcoming Holiday

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2011 -- Mark Chahal, owner of Los Angeles luxury rental cars says Holidays can be a great time to rent exotic automobiles. Many people may travel to a relative’s house for the Thanksgiving, and renting can give the freedom of driving around during the visit.



Thanksgiving can be a stressful time, and being cooped up in a house doesn't help. Picking up a rental can allow the ability to come and go.



This time of year is a great time to choose a Lamborghini rental, says. Renting a vehicle gives the chance to go shopping or sightseeing.



Black Friday is an important day for shopping, and to make sure there is plenty of room for all the shopping bags, rent a Range Rover.



Reserving in advance is important to remember. All potential renters need their information up-to-date, this includes the driver's license and car insurance verification. Chimera Exotics requires a damage deposit, and it needs to be paid before the day of renting. "Renters should educate themselves and look at the policies beforehand," says Chahal.



Waiting until the last minute may lead to frustration, and this time should be spent with family.



About Chimera Exotics

Founded in 2009, Chimera Exotics serves all of Southern California from their Hollywood/Beverly Hills location - and can deliver. Their exotic rental cars, including Ferraris and Lamborghinis, are available for events such as holidays, parties, birthdays, weddings, reunions, and corporate events.



