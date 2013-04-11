Rent on Rise as Economy Rebounds, More People Buy Houses

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- When the housing market crashed in 2008, it was a tough time for America. Now, five years later and 16 million foreclosures later, people are ready to put their faith back into real estate. With a few factors to keep in mind, buyers can scope excellent deals.



Home, Rent Prices Increase



The American home market has seen a significant turnaround recently. National home prices have been on the rise for eight straight months and jumped 6.3 percent since June 2006, according to a December 2012 article published in The Fiscal Times. Some state realtors are reporting that more than half of homes are getting multiple bids.



But don’t be afraid of a potential bidding war.



The national median price for a home is now $189,700, up from $180,0,00 in mid-2011, according to the National Association of Realtors. The good news is that most buyers are still getting a deal. Only 10 percent of them paid more than the asking price; about half of them paid 95 to 100 percent of the asking price; and 17 percent of them paid less than 90 percent of the asking price, according to BobVila.com



Not Enough Rentals



It’s an unfortunate reality for those who’ve been squatting in their parent’s basements, but it’ll be hard to find apartments to rent.



According to the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, about 3 to 5 million people – mostly in their 20’s and 30’s – are getting work, moving out of the family home and renting. Just as these millennials start enjoying their newfound freedom, they will quickly realize the increasing cost of rent. It’s a simple economic formula. When the supply is low and the demand is high, costs will inevitably increase.



Fewer Foreclosures



Again, it’s a wonderful sign for the economy, but if you’re looking for a bargain, it’s wise to contact a realtor right away. Recent data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency states that bargain-basement foreclosures are fading out. Sales of these types have lowered to about 11 percent in June 2013, which is a big drop from its 28 percent in March 2011. So what is exactly to blame?



“In part that’s because the FHFA, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and banks have been selling off hundreds of distressed home loans in bulk to purchasers who agree to work out new terms with borrowers rather than simply foreclosing,” the Fiscal Times article states. “Foreclosures have also dropped because the equity position of thousands of borrowers has improved with rising home prices, righting many upside-down loans.”



